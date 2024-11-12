IIT Madras Introduces Six-Month Internships For B Tech Students: Everything You Need To Know

IIT Madras | File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced a new initiative to offer six-month internships for B Tech students, aimed at increasing pre-placement offers and providing enhanced industrial experience. This change reflects the growing demand from both students and industries for longer internship opportunities.

Students enrolling in the 2024-25 academic year can undertake six-month internships, an increase from the current three-month maximum for summer internships.

Academic Adjustments:

There will be no core courses scheduled for the sixth semester, allowing students to dedicate this time entirely to internships or industry projects.

Students may complete elective courses in previous or subsequent semesters for greater flexibility.

Internship Options:

Students can choose to undertake two shorter internships, one extended internship, or work on projects in specific labs or partner universities.

Online courses will also be available, running from mid-November to July.

Impact on Placements:

Longer internships are expected to improve pre-placement offers, as companies will have more opportunities to evaluate students.

This initiative aims to reduce competition during campus placements and provide students with more time to assess potential employers.

The new six-month internship program at IIT Madras is designed to enhance students' practical experience and improve their prospects in the competitive job market.