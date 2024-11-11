 IIT Kanpur Launches Free 45-Day Crash Course For JEE Mains 2025 Preparation, Check Details
IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched a 45-day crash course for JEE Mains 2025 preparation, starting November 11. The free course includes daily online sessions from 3 PM to 6 PM, expert lectures, practice questions, and mock tests. Students will also receive AI-powered feedback to help enhance their study strategies and exam readiness.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched a 45-day crash course for JEE Mains 2025 preparation. Starting today, November 11, the course will feature online sessions every day from 3 PM to 6 PM, offering daily practice questions, curated mock tests, and other resources to support students effectively.

Free Access to Quality Education

The SATHEE platform is available free of charge, ensuring that high-quality educational resources are accessible to all aspiring engineers, according to IIT Kanpur.

Students interested in enrolling in the crash course can register through the official website. The SATHEE platform is also accessible via the SATHEE mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Through the SATHEE initiative, students will have the opportunity to attend lectures led by IIT alumni and subject matter experts. The platform also includes AI-based tools for test preparation, a topic-wise All India test series, and live doubt-clearing sessions.

Key Features of the Course

Key features of the course include daily online sessions from 3 PM to 6 PM, facilitated by experienced instructors covering essential topics and problem-solving strategies.

The program incorporates daily practice questions to help reinforce learning and practical application of concepts. Additionally, a specially curated mock test series allows students to simulate the exam environment, boosting confidence and assessing exam readiness.

A unique aspect of the SATHEE crash course is its integration of AI-powered analytics, providing personalized feedback based on individual performance. This feature enables students to identify their strengths and pinpoint areas needing improvement, optimizing their study strategies for a more refined exam approach, as stated by IIT Kanpur.

