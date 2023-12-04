IIT Madras Flooded Amid Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu; Video Goes Viral

IIT Madras Flooded After Cyclone Michaung Hits Tamil Nadu; Video Goes Viral | Twitter

Tamil Nadu is facing severe challenges due to the heavy rains in the state. Citizens are worried due to the effect of cyclone 'Michaung'. A few visuals are doing the rounds on social media site, X showing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in a flooded state. Due to the natural disaster, 5 people have been killed in in Chennai.

Karnataka Weather on X posted, " IIT Madras campus is flooded #CycloneMichaung. Spells of on & off heavy rains likely to prevail over the city till late hours in the evening. Stay safe & indoors."

IIT Madras campus is flooded #CycloneMichaung. Spells of on & off heavy rains likely to prevail over the city till late hours in the evening. Stay safe & indoors 🙏#Chennai #ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain https://t.co/1qHoDEp0Ne pic.twitter.com/0PUBZTejiz — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) December 4, 2023

Schools, Colleges shut in a few parts of Tamil Nadu

ANI reported that all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed tomorrow December 5th due to the cyclone.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Government had issued a public holiday for today December 4th for the same districts citing heavy rainfall and strong winds in these regions.

Flights suspended in Chennai

Air India suspends all its flight services to and from Chennai till 11 pm. Visuals from the Chennai Airport also appeared disturbing following which the flights had to be diverted to Bengaluru and Trichy.

Read Also #ChennaiRains: Netizens share visuals as heavy rains continue to flood Tamil Nadu

According to the All India Radio, Tamil Nadu Met Department predicts heavy rains for another 6 hours in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu district.

Deputy director general of Regional Met Department says that due to the upper and lower air circulation from the land and the sea, the cyclone which is 100 kms off Chennai has slowed down moving towards South Andhra Pradesh coast.