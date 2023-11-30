IIT Madras Students Speak About Faculty's Suspension Over Suicide Case

IIT Madras | File

Following a five-member inquiry panel's decision, IIT Madras had recently suspended Professor Ashish Kumar Sen from the mechanical engineering department in connection with the suicide of a research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain on March 31.

"Prof Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. Institute is following all due procedures," confirmed an IIT Madras spokesperson.

The Free Press Journal spoke to several students from the institute to understand their perspectives on this matter.

A PhD student at IIT Madras, highlighted the institution's efforts to ensure the mental well-being of students. He said, "We have student-managed bodies and forums, overseen by professors, that regularly monitor our mental health and offer opportunities to consult student counselors or professionals."

Discussing the inquiry conducted by the five-member panel, he said, "Now that the institution has given the verdict of professor being responsible, criminal charges need to be initiated, and the case needs to go to court."

Another student from the institute, addressing similar cases, commented, "Harassment isn't limited to just one instance. These cases occur in every institute. I hope no such incident happens in the future in any institution."

"The committee made the decision after interviewing students from the lab, adjacent labs, and alumni. After which it was found out that this wasn't an isolated incident and that numerous instances of harassment had occurred," a faculty from IIT Madras said.