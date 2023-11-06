IIT Madras Director Virtually Inaugurates Zanzibar Campus; Launches 2 Courses

IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus | IIT Madras

The director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), V Kamakoti today, Monday inaugurated the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus in a ceremony held virtually. This will be the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) outside India. According to the press conference held by IIT-M, the Institute in Tanzania is starting with around 50 students for two courses - BS Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and MTech in AI and Data Science. The director during of the event said, "This is a historic moment as for the first time an IIT campus is being opened abroad."

Meanwhile in Tanzania, President of Zanzibar, H.E Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi inaugurated the event. The President of the IIT said, "We are now in rapid internalization, with international institutes in terms of joint degree programmes, faculty exchange, student exchange, and joint research programmes." "Having a campus abroad will bring in a much more diverse culture into the IIT system", added Mwinyi.

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus fee

The fee for the UG course in Zanzibar campus is 12,000 US dollars for upcoming academic year.

Read Also IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline For Joint Postgraduation Test; Details Inside

President of IIT- Madras Zanzibar

In Zanzibar, the inauguration was done by H.E Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar. IIT Zanzibar also became the first IIT to have a female director.

Professor in the Chemical Engineering department at IIT Madras, Preeti Aghalayam has been appointed as the head of the Zanzibar campus.

Educational hub in Africa

According to the director, IIT Madras is aiming to become an educational hub in Africa and also have a cultural exchange programme with the country.

"We have filled 100 positions in India and close to 6 faculty for IIT Madras Zanzibar. Moreover,198 centres are being run in rural areas in India to spread awareness about education," said Kamakoti.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)