IIT Madras Seeks Applications For Assistant Professor Vacancy; Eligibility, Salary

IIT Madras | File

Applications for an Assistant Professor faculty vacancy are being accepted by IIT Madras from qualified individuals. Applicants for the position should be great researchers who are dedicated to both teaching and research.

The position is available in a number of departments, including computer science and engineering, physics, electrical engineering, medical sciences, technology and engineering design, aerospace engineering, humanities and social sciences, applied mechanics, management studies, biotechnology, mathematics, chemical, mechanical, and chemical engineering, as well as metallurgical and materials engineering, civil and ocean engineering, and computer science and engineering.

Although there isn't a set period for applications to be submitted, individuals can register for the professor position until December 31, 2023.

The institute's official website states, "Applications will be accepted year-round until December 31, 2023. Applicants should submit their applications immediately upon meeting the requirements without waiting for another recruiting announcement. Instructions and registration forms are available on the website."

During the admissions process, the government of India's Ministry of Education's quota policy for SC/ST, OBC(NCL), EWS, and PwD would be in effect. During admissions, candidates who fall into these criteria will be given preference.

Requirements, eligibility

Applicants may apply if they received a first class degree or an equivalent one from their previous degree.

They must have a strong academic record throughout and specialize in the relevant field or branch.

As of December 31, 2023, candidates shouldn't have finished 36 years. For candidates who are OBC, SC/ST, PwD, or women, there is an age relaxation.

For the position of Assistant Professor (Grade 1), candidates with less than three years of post-PhD industry, research, or teaching experience may be considered.

Salary

Assistant Professor Grade 2's salary band is ₹ 70,900, whereas Grade 1's is ₹ 1,01,500.