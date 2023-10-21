IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline For Joint Postgraduation Test; Details Inside

IIT Madras | File

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) registration period has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M). October 25th has been changed as the new registration deadline.

The exam is held to determine eligibility for a number of postgraduate programs offered by top educational institutions in the nation, such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (Research), MSc MTech dual degree, Joint MSc, PhD, and MSc PhD dual degree across numerous fields.

Approximately 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programs at IITs are available for admission to candidates on the merit list.

At the undergraduate level, the exam is administered as a Computer Based Test (CBT) with seven test papers. Multiple Choice (MCQ), Multiple Select (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions make up the test papers. One or two exam papers may be included for the candidates. When given two test papers, it is important to choose the second one wisely to prevent scheduling conflicts.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who finished their undergraduate degree or are in their final year of the same can apply for the entrance test.

Candidates who meet the minimum educational requirements (MEQs) and eligibility requirements (ERs) for admission to the admitting institutes' academic programs will be able to apply for admission after qualifying in JAM 2024.

Students will be admitted according to the Government of India's reservation policy, the availability of seats, and their All India Rank (AIR) on each exam paper.

Admit card, results

On January 8, 2024, the admission cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters will be made available. On February 11, 2024, the test will be given in about 100 places across the nation. The result announcement will be done on March 22, 2024.

Read Also Education Minister Confirms IIT-Madras' Campus In Zanzibar To Be Inaugurated Early Next Month

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)