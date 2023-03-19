 IIT Madras begins admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check details here
The authorities have started the IIT Madras Admission 2023 registration for the M.A. programme through GATE scores. Candidates can apply for the programme till April 7, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
IIT Madras admission through GATE 2023 scores begins for MA in Humanities & Social Sciences, apply by April 7. | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applicants with a valid GATE score in subject code-XH (Humanities & Social Sciences) to apply for the two-year Master’s programme offered in Development Studies, English, and Economics. However, the last date to apply for the M.A. Programme is April 7, 2023

Interested candidates can apply for this master's programme by visiting the official IIT madras website — mtechadm.iitm.ac.in.

Eligibility criteria 

As per data, Only candidates with qualified GATE scores will be eligible for admission to this 2-year program. The students are required to complete a minimum of 200 credits to be eligible for the M.A. degree. 

Each stream will have 25 seats for Indian students; seats for foreign students will be supernumerary. Students of each stream will have the option of upgrading to a PhD program as per the Institute guidelines.

How to Apply for IIT Madras Admission 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. hss.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the M.Tech and M.A. admission portal

Step 3: Click on register and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form & upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Download the final page and save it for future reference..iit

