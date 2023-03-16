GATE 2023 Result: Results out; Check branch-wise qualifying cutoffs of previous here

GATE Result by simply logging in their 'Application Number' and 'Password' on the official website | Pixabay (representational)

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.

Candidates can download the GATE Result by simply logging in their 'Application Number' and 'Password' on the official website. The GATE Scorecard will be published on the portal on March 21, 2023.

The candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the option to raise objections on the official website from February 22 to 25, 2023. The GATE result and final answer key have been released after examining the challenges received from the candidates during the objection window.

How to check GATE Result 2023:

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, login using your details

Your GATE 2023 Result will open on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

GATE 2023 cutoff

The qualifying cutoff is the minimum mark that candidates need to score to be eligible for admission to MTech, MSc, and PhD courses. It is decided on the basis of the total number of seats available, number of candidates who took the exam and the marks secured by the candidates etc.

IIT Kanpur is expected to release the GATE Qualifying cutoff soon.

GATE 2022 qualifying cutoff