IIT Kharagpur Sets Record With 106 Patents Filed And 71 Granted In 2023

KOLKATA: IIT Kharagpur on Friday said it had achieved a record number of patents in 2023, with 106 filed and 71 granted. The Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell of the institute recorded a significant increase in patent filings in 2023 compared to the previous year, with a 2.5-fold enhancement.

These patents span various fields including aerospace, agricultural and food processing, chemical, electrical, civil, computer science, AI and IoT, cryogenics, robotics, rubber technology, 6G and beyond telecommunication, energy science, industrial and systems, metallurgical and materials, mining, nanoscience and technology, and medical science and technology, a statement by the institute said.

Additionally, there was a four-fold increase in the number of granted patents as part of the special initiative '100 patents in 100 days' by the Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell, it added.

Director of IIT Kharagpur, V K Tewari, highlighted the positive impact of the '100 days 100 patents' drive on the patent prosecution process. He also mentioned the institute's initiative for international patent filings.