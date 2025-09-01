BSEB Opens Class 6 Admission Process For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2026-27 At biharsimultala.com; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern

BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27 | Official Website

BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun registration for Class 6 admission at Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui, for the academic year 2026-27. The applications will be accepted online at biharsimultala.com between September 1 and September 15, 2025.

Seats Available

A total of 120 seats have been declared, of which 60 seats are available for boys and 60 for girls in the upcoming batch.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply, the students should be aged between 10 to 12 years as of April 1, 2026. They should also be studying presently in Class 5 at a known school in Bihar.

Entrance Exam in Two Phases

Admission will be made solely through a two-tier entrance examination.

Preliminary Examination

Prelims are to take place on 31st October 2025. It will be an objective-type question paper comprising 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. 2 hours and 30 minutes will be provided to the candidates to answer the test.

Main Examination

Candidates who pass the prelims will sit for the Main Exam in January 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts and will be according to the Class 5 syllabus of the Bihar government.

Why the Admission Is Important

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is one of the most sought after residential schools in Bihar. It is famous for its strict academic environment and their consistent track record of getting high achievers in board as well as in competitive examinations, so its entrance exam is one of the most competitive in the state.

Read Also BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims

SAV Class 6 Admission 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharsimultala.com

Step 2: Click on the link SAV Class 6 Admission 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Note: Download the BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.