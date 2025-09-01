BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13, Warns Against Fake Postponement Claims

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Exam 2025 | Image: X/@BPSCOffice

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has put an end to all the speculations regarding the postponement of its 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, as it announced that the examination would be conducted on September 13, 2025, as per schedule.

In an official statement, the commission strongly denied social media rumours and accused some teachers, coaching directors and experts of spreading unsubstantiated reports that the exam had been postponed. BPSC called such reports "misleading and baseless," cautioning the aspirants against being misled. It also advised candidates to get authentic updates only through the website of the commission, its verified X (Twitter) handle and press releases.

The commission also explained that information about admit cards and exam city slips will be provided only through the official websites.

The recruitment this year, which was first announced for 1,250 positions, has now been increased by a margin of 14 seats for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post to 1,264 posts.

Vacancy Details

Senior Deputy Collector – 100 posts

Financial Administrative Officer – 79 posts

Labour Superintendent – 10 posts

Sub Registrar / Joint Sub Registrar – 3 posts

Sugarcane Officer – 17 posts

Block Cooperative Officer – 502 posts

Block Panchayati Raj Officer – 22 posts

Block Scheduled Caste / Tribe Welfare Officer – 13 posts

Revenue Officer – 45 posts

Block Minority Welfare Officer – 459 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – 14 posts

Total Vacancies: 1,264

The preliminary test is the first phase of the three-tier BPSC selection process. 150 objective-type questions will be answered by candidates within a span of two hours. Every wrong answer will bring a penalty of one-third negative marking. Candidates who clear the prelims will have to appear for the mains examination.

Through this clarification, the BPSC wants to be transparent and avoid confusion among the lakhs of candidates preparing for one of Bihar's most competitive recruitment examinations.