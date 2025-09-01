Supreme Court Asks Centre, NCERT To Respond On Inclusive Sexuality Education Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s and NCERT’s response on a plea demanding the inclusion of transgender-inclusive sexuality education in school curricula across India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Union government, NCERT, and six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The petition was filed by Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, a Class 12 student from Delhi’s Vasant Valley School, who highlighted the absence of transgender-inclusive content in the existing NCERT and SCERT textbooks.

The plea seeks the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) that is sensitive to transgender identities, along with the implementation of binding guidelines for gender sensitisation in educational institutions nationwide.

In her plea, Kaavya Mukherjee Saha pointed out that NCERT and state SCERT textbooks lack transgender-inclusive content, leaving a critical gap in the curriculum. She has urged the court to mandate nationwide guidelines on gender sensitisation and comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) that recognises transgender identities.

During a preliminary hearing, a bench of the apex court acknowledged the legal and constitutional issues raised in the matter and directed the Centre, NCERT, and other respondents to submit their replies.

The petition argues that excluding transgender-related content undermines fundamental rights to equality and dignity, while also running contrary to the principles set out in the NALSA v. Union of India ruling and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The Supreme Court has given the concerned parties a deadline to file their counter-affidavits, after which the case will be taken up for further hearing.