BIMTECH Appoints IIT Kharagpur Professor Prabina Rajib As Director

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) announced the appointment of Professor Prabina Rajib as its Director, succeeding Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi. Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, the outgoing Director, will now assume the role of Chief Educational Advisor, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, the parent body of BIMTECH and Birla Global University (BGU), and mentor them.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, a Professor in Finance & Accounting, at IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management, has held several leadership roles, including Dean VGSOM, and has guided numerous PhD theses.

Dr. Rajib significantly contributes to national and international journals, focusing on the Indian commodity spot and derivatives market, including hedging strategies. In the Indian capital market, her research explores IPO pricing, buybacks, delisting, ADRs/GDRs, and investigates FDI entry and foreign collaborations by multinational companies.

Dr. Chaturvedi holds the longest tenure as Director at BIMTECH, spanning 25 years. He played a key role in the institute's growth, overseeing the establishment of residential campuses in Greater Noida and Bhubaneswar. Dr. Chaturvedi will maintain his mentoring role at BIMTECH and BGU, also serving as a board member for both institutions.