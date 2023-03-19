IIT Kharagpur begins GATE COAP 2023 registration process; click here to know more details

GATE COAP 2023 registration has begin |

GATE COAP 2023 registration has begin on the official website of IIT Kharagpur from March 18, 2023.

Candidates can apply for the registration process of COAP on the official website coap.iitkgp.ac.in.

Earlier, GATE COAP 2023 schedule was announced on the official website.

Candidates who qualified in the GATE 2023 can apply for the COAP counseling process.

The GATE 2023 COAP is a portal where candidates can check the result and seat allotment done by the participating IITs and IISc Bangalore for admission into PG engineering programs.

Candidates with valid GATE scores from the years 2021, 2022, or 2023 will be eligible to participate in counselling of GATE COAP 2023.

GATE COAP 2023 round 1 allotment result will be announced soon.

GATE COAP registration 2023

March 18, 2023

COAP Seat Allotment Round 1

May 20 to 22, 2023 (Tentative)

Candidates can check the GATE COAP information brochure 2023 to check the important dates and the GATE COAP counselling process.

GATE COAP 2023 Registration Process

Candidates have to register online at coap.iitkgp.ac.in. by providing his/her details and GATE qualification score.

Candidates will receive login information by email and password details on their mobile phones.

Login using the login ID and password and verify the details entered while registering.

Apply to the institutes in which admission is desired from the institute's official website.

Check allotment status after the seat allotment round.