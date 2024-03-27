IIT Kanpur Offers EMasters Degree Programs In Climate Finance, Business Finance, Fintech, And Quantitative Finance

IIT Kanpur | File

Kanpur (UP), March 27 (IANS): The IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for new batches of its eMasters Degree programs in Climate Finance, Business Finance, Fintech, and Quantitative Finance.

These programs are designed to create future-ready finance professionals and cater to the growing demand for skilled talent in the finance industry. The flexibility of completing the eMasters degree programs within 1-3 years, makes it a unique and preferred choice for working professionals. Moreover, selection into these programs does not require GATE score.

According to an official release, the eMasters in Financial Technology and Management blends fintech with traditional finance, giving professionals a deep understanding of technology's impact on finance.

The eMasters in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management focuses on improving risk management skills through research and practical training.

The eMasters in Business Finance helps professionals advance in finance and economics, equipping them to make strategic decisions.

The eMasters in Climate Finance and Sustainability meets the rising demand for expertise in carbon management and ESG, offering specialised training in finance and environmental sustainability.

The offered eMasters programs equip professionals with the modern skills needed to excel in these industries.

These programs are offered by the Department of Management Sciences and Department of Economic Sciences of IIT Kanpur, providing a high-impact learning experience featuring live interactive weekend classes and self-paced learning.

As faculty and accomplished researchers from IIT Kanpur lead the way, the program's 60-credit curriculum, tailored for the industry, allows for seamless credit transfers towards higher education opportunities like MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the potential for waiving up to 60 credits.