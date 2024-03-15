IIT Kanpur Takes Proactive Steps to Prioritise Mental Health With Suicide Prevention Training

IIT Kanpur/Twitter

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has taken proactive measures to give importance to mental health by enhancing student welfare programs. This initiative is the recent arrangement of the 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training,' which was carried out in partnership with experts from the Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF).

Empowering the campus community

According to the media reports, the training, held on March 13 and 14, drew active participation from a diverse group of 110 individuals, including faculty, staff, hall managers, medical personnel, security officers, and students. The primary objective was to equip members of the IIT Kanpur community with essential skills to effectively support individuals in crisis situations.

#Counselling Service, #IITKanpur organized a ‘#SuicidePrevention Gatekeeper Training’ in collaboration with Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF) on March 13th and 14th, aimed at equipping its community members with vital skills to support individuals in crisis situations. pic.twitter.com/D6ReYpVvyk — IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) March 15, 2024

Experts leading the training emphasised the importance of identifying warning signs, intervening appropriately, and facilitating connections with necessary resources. Through interactive workshops and practical exercises, participants gained valuable insights into suicide prevention strategies, emphasising the significance of providing empathetic support.

IIT Kanpur's commitment to mental health

An official statement from IIT Kanpur reiterated the institution's commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and academically empowering environment. It reads, "IIT Kanpur is committed to promote a supportive, inclusive, and academically empowering environment that prioritizes the mental and emotional well-being of every individual in the institute community. By emphasizing mental health initiatives such as the Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training, IIT Kanpur is nurturing a compassionate community where every individual feels valued and empowered to seek help when needed."

The proactive approach of IIT Kanpur highlights its commitment to the overall well-being of students and demonstrates its efforts to create a supportive atmosphere for personal development and academic achievement.