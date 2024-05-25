IIT Kanpur Alumna Quits MNC Job To Become Fitness Coach, Inspires Many

Priyanka Gupta | LinkedIn

In a LinkedIn post, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumnus shared that she quit her MNC job to pursue her dream of becoming a fitness coach. "I left a big MNC and my IIT pedigree attachment. Now I help professionals stay fit and live longer," she wrote.

Priyanka Gupta, who graduated from IIT Kanpur, started her own business as the founder of VegFit. Recalling her journey, she shared that she started chasing that golden ticket to financial stability right after graduation as she was responsible for supporting her family.

"After 5 years, when I took my first break from work, I got bugged by entrepreneurship. Don’t know how. I wanted to start a home-cooked food delivery business," she wrote in the LinkedIn post.

"It didn’t start. I could not get enough courage and got dragged into 9-to-5 again. The comfort of corporate life was cool and all, but there was this itch, you know? The kind that makes you crave something more, something you can truly call your own," she further wrote.

In 2012, she finally decided to take the risk and started her first startup called 'IndiaBookStore'. "Scary as heck, but man, was it worth it! Turns out, passion beats a paycheck any day. Sure, money's nice and all, but there is nothing like building something from scratch that you truly believe in. How/Why I closed my 1st startup and my journey after that is a story for another day," Gupta expressed in the post.

She mentions that her first startup business taught her important life lessons

"1. Passion fuels purpose. Sure, financial rewards matter, but true fulfilment comes from pursuing something that sets your soul on fire.



2. Embrace the roller coaster. Entrepreneurship has its highs and lows. Learn from your setbacks, celebrate your wins, and enjoy the ride.



3. Prioritise your health. It's not just about physical fitness. A healthy body and mind are essential for a fulfilling life," Gupta wrote in her post.

Other LinkedIn users applauded her bold journey and extended support and appreciation in the comment section.

"It's the "person" who cracked IIT/IIM/MIT. The "person" is more important than the fancy degrees she bagged. If the "person" remains herself throughout..she can even achieve bigger things every year," a user wrote.

While another user wrote, "From chasing paychecks to chasing dreams, your journey is a canvas painted with the colors of courage and conviction. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most rewarding adventures begin when we dare to step off the beaten path and forge our own trails."

"You've taken a great step and your journey is inspiring! More power to you," another user shared in the comments.