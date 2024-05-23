 Campus Placements: IIT Delhi Takes To Social Media To Attract Companies For PhD Students
IIT Delhi is organizing a special placement drive for PhD students on June 21 and 22. To promote it, they're exclusively using social media platforms like X and Instagram. The initiative aims to raise awareness among companies about the availability of PhD candidates.

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in a social media post, has invited companies to participate in a special placement drive. This drive will be organised on June 21 and 22 for PhD students.

To promote this initiative, IIT Delhi has decided to announce the campaign only on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. "Social media provides greater exposure and it is easier for the companies to know about this. This is why the management has decided to publish it exclusively on social media. There is no official notice at this time," said a student coordinator of the drive, who chose to remain anonymous. 

IIT Delhi has over 150 candidates who will participate in this drive, the student coordinator informed.

He also explained to The Free Press Journal (FPJ) the reason for organising this event in addition to the usual on-campus job placement. He stated, "Students are ready for the industry, but companies are not aware of their availability. This event is a way to spread awareness for these companies." Similar to a career fair, the companies that will register themselves for this drive will be able to come to the campus and interview PhD candidates. 

The students will also have the option to explore more job opportunities. When asked about the response so far, he stated that it was too soon to judge and they expect the response to be positive as time progresses.

