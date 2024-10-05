17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

Representative Image

In a tragic incident in Lucknow, a student who was studying for the IIT-JEE exam tragically died after jumping from a high-rise building's eighth floor. According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The incident is reported to have occurred at 7:30 AM when Commerce House's security guard saw a young person had leaped from the building. He immediately alerted the Hazratganj police station. The student was sent to a public hospital, but upon arrival, the medical staff pronounced him dead, according to PTI.

Police discovered his mobile in a backpack he had left behind after the incident. They were able to get in touch with his family over the phone and share the devastating news with them. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.



Authorities are looking into what led up to this unfortunate incident. To learn more, they are going over the building's CCTV footage, as reported to PTI. The student attended coaching courses at Commerce House after climbing to the top level. The 17-year-old student resided in Lucknow's Jankipuram neighbourhood.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

In Another Incident

A student, age 23, was discovered deceased in his Powai room. On Thursday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m., the body was discovered.

The student's roommates found him dead after knocking repeatedly and getting no response.



The deceased's mouth was covered in garments and masks, the police reported. For a post-mortem, the body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. The police reported that they had not uncovered a suicide note and that they had filed a report on an accidental death.



(With Inputs From PTI)