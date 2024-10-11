IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window Extended Till October 18, Check Details Here

IIT Delhi | Representative Image

The deadline for registering for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to October 18, 11:59 pm. The exam date for the IIT JAM 2025 is February 2, 2025. The afternoon session runs from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have either completed their undergraduate degree or are in their last year of undergraduate studies may apply for the PG entrance exam. Those who haven't applied yet can fill out the IIT JAM application form 2025 by visiting jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website.

Seven papers—Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics—will be covered in the 2025 exam.

Application fees & Important dates

The application price is Rs 900 for one exam paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. Female candidates and those in the SC, ST, or PwD categories are also required to pay this amount. For every other candidate, the fees is Rs 2,500 for two exam papers or Rs 1,800 for one.

A charge of Rs 300 is required from applicants who want to modify their category, gender, test paper, or city of examination. November 18, 2024, is the deadline for making changes to the application form.

On January 6, 2025, the IIT JAM 2025 admit card will be made available for download. On March 19, 2025, the results will be declared.

How to apply?

-Visit jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official IIT Delhi website, to prepare for the exam.

-Open the portal for JOAPS 2025.

-Finish the registration procedure.

-Access your account by logging in.

-Complete the application for JAM 2025.

-Pay the application cost and upload the required files.

-Fill out the form and print off the confirmation page for your records.