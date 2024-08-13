IIT Guwahati To Introduce Mandarin Language Classes And Cultural Exchange Programs

IIT Guwahati |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC).

As part of this partnership, TECC will help IIT Guwahati find Mandarin instructors with experience developing curricula and assessing foreign language programs. For the required semesters, these instructors will teach Mandarin language classes, enhancing students' language proficiency and cultural awareness. This is especially beneficial for students who hope to work in Taiwan's agritech and semiconductor industries or pursue internships.

Activities At The New Education Centre

The Taiwan Education Centre, which will house lectures, seminars, and bilateral exchange programs, will be established on the campus of IIT Guwahati in exchange.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Mr. Peters Chen, Director of the Education Division TECC, commented, “We will recruit a Taiwanese teacher soon come to campus. The teacher will also hold the Test of Chinese Language as Foreign Language (TOCFL) at campus if there are students who hope to take the test and get certificate. In addition, students will have better opportunities for further studying in Taiwan majoring in the interested fields with scholarship.”

Indian Students Can Learn Mandarin

This collaboration aims to introduce Indian students to Mandarin language learning by offering access to high-quality instruction from qualified teachers. IIT Guwahati does this in an effort to give students useful language and cultural competencies, which are becoming more and more crucial in the globalized world of today.

The Memorandum of Understanding has provisions for modification and extension, and it will be in force for three years after the date of signature.

The collaboration aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Taiwanese universities and IIT Guwahati. This program will build a strong network of cooperation and improve educational and cultural ties between the two regions by promoting academic exchanges and other cooperative projects.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, stated, “By integrating Mandarin language instruction into our curriculum and building strong connections with leading Taiwanese institutions, we are not only enhancing our students’ linguistic skills but also broadening their understanding of different cultures. This partnership opens new academic, industry and research opportunities, allowing our students to explore diverse educational pathways and develop a deeper appreciation for the global landscape, especially in semiconductor industries. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and are confident that it will significantly contribute to the holistic development of our students.”