IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Program On EVs And Charging Infrastructure

Representative Image | IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a new class called the Certificate Programme on Fundamentals of EVs and Charging Infrastructure. This is because more people are needed to work in the electric car industry in India.

The Certificate Programme on Fundamentals of EVs and Charging Infrastructure is specifically designed to meet the changing needs of the emerging EV sector, in line with the Government of India's policies and initiatives. These efforts are expected to spark a new green revolution.

The EV market in the country is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 49% from 2022 to 2030. It is estimated that by 2030, the annual sales of EVs could exceed one crore units, leading to the creation of five crore direct and indirect jobs.

This five-month online course is for people who already have jobs but want to learn more about electric cars. They will learn how to make new things for electric cars that are good for the environment.

The first group of students had different jobs before, like working with electronics or cars. They also got to visit a special lab at IIT Delhi to learn more about batteries.

Speaking at the announcement, Dr. Santanu Kumar Mishra, Professor, IIT Delhi said, "This initiative offers learners the opportunity to delve deeply into the complexities of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Through this programme, we endeavour to foster innovation, propel industry advancement, and chart a course towards a greener, more sustainable future."

The program will take place using an advanced Interactive Learning (IL) platform and will be delivered directly to devices (D2D). Participants will also have the opportunity to spend a day at the institution for an immersive experience.

Once the participants finish the Certificate Program on the Basics of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Charging Infrastructure, learners can pursue various career paths such as Battery Engineer, Charging Infrastructure Specialist, Power Electronics Engineer, Hardware Engineer, and more.