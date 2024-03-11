IIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents

IIT Delhi

Following the urgent call for an impartial investigation by Varad Nerkar's parents, who allege that their son's death was a result of suicide prompted by the actions of two professors and a PhD student, the student body of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have joined behind their (parents) demand.

In a letter addressed to the institute, the students echoed the sentiments of Varad's parents, urging IIT Delhi to establish an Inquiry Committee comprising external members and student representatives.

Additonally, to garner support, the students have created a Google form titled 'Demand for Inquiry into Varad's Death,' aiming to gather signatures from both IIT Delhi students and external individuals who believe that an independent inquiry committee is essential to address the cause of Varad's death.

Furthermore, questioning the necessity of a separate Inquiry Committee for Varad's suicide when one had already been formed by IIT Delhi, the students highlighted the need for a thorough examination of the specific allegations of harassment mentioned in Varad's parents' letter.

While acknowledging the Committee appointed by IIT Delhi on March 5, 2024, to assess institutional processes and environment in light of recent student tragedies, the students' letter emphasised that it fails to address the specific concerns raised regarding Varad's case.

Moreover, asserting the importance of holding individuals accountable for any abuse of power, the students stressed the need for a separate committee dedicated to investigating the truth behind Varad's death and any negligence or misconduct by the professors involved.

Further updates on this case are awaited.