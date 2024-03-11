 IIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents

IIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents

To garner support, the students have created a Google form titled 'Demand for Inquiry into Varad's Death,' aiming to gather signatures from individuals who believe that an independent inquiry committee is essential to address the cause of Varad's death. Know more.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi

Following the urgent call for an impartial investigation by Varad Nerkar's parents, who allege that their son's death was a result of suicide prompted by the actions of two professors and a PhD student, the student body of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have joined behind their (parents) demand.

In a letter addressed to the institute, the students echoed the sentiments of Varad's parents, urging IIT Delhi to establish an Inquiry Committee comprising external members and student representatives.

Additonally, to garner support, the students have created a Google form titled 'Demand for Inquiry into Varad's Death,' aiming to gather signatures from both IIT Delhi students and external individuals who believe that an independent inquiry committee is essential to address the cause of Varad's death.

Read Also
'We Are Deeply Disappointed', Parents Of IIT Delhi Student Demand Independent Investigation Into...
article-image

Furthermore, questioning the necessity of a separate Inquiry Committee for Varad's suicide when one had already been formed by IIT Delhi, the students highlighted the need for a thorough examination of the specific allegations of harassment mentioned in Varad's parents' letter.

While acknowledging the Committee appointed by IIT Delhi on March 5, 2024, to assess institutional processes and environment in light of recent student tragedies, the students' letter emphasised that it fails to address the specific concerns raised regarding Varad's case.

Read Also
Parents Of Deceased IIT Delhi Student Seek Meeting With Director, Express Concerns Over...
article-image

Moreover, asserting the importance of holding individuals accountable for any abuse of power, the students stressed the need for a separate committee dedicated to investigating the truth behind Varad's death and any negligence or misconduct by the professors involved.

Further updates on this case are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents

IIT Delhi Students Demand Impartial Inquiry Into Varad Nerkar's Death, Support His Parents

AP DSC Exam 2024 Postponed: Check New Dates For Teacher Recruitment & TET Exams

AP DSC Exam 2024 Postponed: Check New Dates For Teacher Recruitment & TET Exams

RSMSSB Releases Revised Exam Schedule For 2024-25 Recruitment, Check Dates Now!

RSMSSB Releases Revised Exam Schedule For 2024-25 Recruitment, Check Dates Now!

North India's First Government Homoeopathic College to be Established in Jasrota, Kathua, J&K

North India's First Government Homoeopathic College to be Established in Jasrota, Kathua, J&K

Parents Of Deceased IIT Delhi Student Seek Meeting With Director, Express Concerns Over...

Parents Of Deceased IIT Delhi Student Seek Meeting With Director, Express Concerns Over...