IIT Bombay: PPOs rise, campus placements fall in phase 1 of recruitment

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, released official data for the first phase of their placement drive for the academic year 2022-23. The recruitment drive went on from December 1, 2022, to December 16, 2022. More than 400 domestic and international organisations registered with IIT Bombay in phase 1.

The institute saw an all-time high number of accepted job offers in Phase-I, including Pre-Placement Offers, as per the official statement of IIT Bombay. A total of 1431 students were placed in 293 firms during this phase.

The IITians were presented with 300 Pre Placement Offers of which 194 were accepted. The PPOs rose by 52 job opportunities this year as compared to 2021-22.

The campus placement offers, however, saw a decline as only 1348 job offers came to IIT Bombay students, of which 1237 were accepted. The amount of campus placement offers nearly fell by a hundred yet the number of offers accepted rose by 50. The highest annual salary on a CTC basis offered to a domestic role this year was ₹3.67 crores.

The IIT also saw 71 international offers made by organisations in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore, of which 63 were accepted by students . Of these, 25 jobs exceeded the annual CTC of one crore per annum. Amongst international roles, the highest annual salary on a CTC basis was ₹1.31 crore.

This year's Phase 1 saw an all-time high in PhD Scholar Placement at IIT Bombay.There were 36 offers accepted, with an average CTC package of 16 lakhs per year and the highest salary package reaching 29 lakhs per year.

Taking into account all offers accepted at IIT Bombay this year, the average annual salary for Phase I was 23.26 lacs (CTC basis). Those placed in the Finance Sectory had the highest average CTC of ₹41.66 LPA, followed by Research & Development at ₹32.25 LPA, and IT/Software at ₹24.31 LPA. When compared to last year, average salaries in the finance and R&D sectors increased significantly, while those in IT/software decreased.

Top recruiters at IIT-B this season were American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and Tata.