IIT Bombay: 25 students bag offers over 1 crore, 63 get international placements

IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

Mumbai: The phase one of placement season 2022-23 at IIT Bombay has seen over 1500+ job offers and pre-placement offers made till Day 9, of which 1224 were accepted by the students. This phase of recruitment will go on till December 15, 2022.

More than 400 domestic and international organisations have registered with IIT Bombay, offering over 1100 job profiles in this placement drive.

The IIT has also received 71 international offers were made by organisations in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore, where 63 offers were accepted by students till the ninth day of placements.

Read Also IIT Bombay starts placements with 250 job offers, 300 PPOs

A total of 25 students have accepted job offers with a CTC of more than Rs 1 crore per annum.

Top recruiters at IIT-B this season were American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and Tata.

"Slotting of companies at IIT Bombay is done in a manner ensuring that a healthy mix of various sectors are represented on each day. Moreover, the slots are spread out to reduce the taxing nature of placements on students," stated the notice released by the placement cell at IIT Bombay.