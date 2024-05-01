CBSE 2024 Result To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams, with an expected announcement within the coming week. It is important for students to rely on reliable sources for accurate information while they are eagerly awaiting their scores, amid the spread of fake notifications on social media.

A recent fake circular claiming to reveal the result date, specifying a release window between 1 pm and 3 pm on May 1, has been swiftly debunked by the board's Public Relations Officer (PRO). Genuine updates regarding the result declaration will be exclusively provided through official channels.

Official website to check the CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th results for 2024:

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

The evaluation process is in its final stages, signaling the imminent release of results. Students are reminded that to pass, they must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks across all subjects, encompassing both internal assessments and board exams.

Exam Date and Time:

Class 10 exams occurred between February 15 and March 13,

Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 2.

Exams for both classes were conducted in a single shift, commencing at 10.30 am and concluding either at 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm, depending on the paper's duration.

Approximately 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE board exams this year, underlining the significance of timely and accurate result dissemination.

How to check the result:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the designated link for CBSE Board Result 2024.

Log in using the provided credentials, such as roll number or registration number.

Submit the details.

The CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or announcements.