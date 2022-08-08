IIT-B sees vacant MTech seats

Mumbai: The students and professors alike witness a handful of empty seats for the MTech course at IIT Bombay. Though many speculate that this stems from the fee hike, this trend was observed even before the renowned institution passed the policy.

“Often students enroll in MTech at IITB and find a high paying job along the way. They drop out leaving vacant seats within the ongoing course. Since the IIT does not follow the system of a waitlist, we go for spot admissions,” said a Department Chairman at IIT-B.

Aspirants often attempt the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering after finishing their BTech in order to secure employment at a PSU or an ONGC.

“These companies take a while to declare the GATE results, in the meantime aspirants choose to start their MTech from IITs as a backup. If they get the job, they leave,” explained an IIT B MTech student.