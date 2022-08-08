e-Paper Get App

JEE Results 2022: Meet Maharashtra's sole topper Shrenik Sakala

The topper aspires to study data science abroad

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Amravati: Shrenik Mohan Sakala, from Amravati has scored a perfect 100 percentile in his JEE session two 2022. Shrenik has secured the All India Rank(AIR) 1, making him the only candidate from Maharashtra who topped the JEE Mains this year.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Shrenik said, “I was very excited to see these results, my parents were certainly happier than I was. But for now, JEE Advanced preparation is in full swing.”

While working on a research paper in Class 10, Shrenik came across ‘python’ and discovered his passion for coding languages. Thereafter, the student set his mind to studying Computer Sciences from an IIT. “I want to graduate as a CS Engineer from IIT Bombay. Over the past few years I have been trying to learn these languages online. After graduation, I hope to pursue data science abroad.”

Shrenik’s father Mohan Sakala handles agricultural businesses and his mother, Nisha Sakala is a homemaker. “My parents always understood my inclination towards academics and encouraged me to pursue it. Though I will miss the peace, back home in Amravati, I think I am ready to move out.”

Explaining how he went about his JEE Mains preparation, Shrenik said, “NCERT syllabus is the Bible for JEE Mains preparation. Looking at the past question papers helped too.” Shrenik, a student of Maharishi Public School, is also the overall CBSE 2022 topper in Amravati.

JEE Main 2022 Results: List of candidates who scored 100
