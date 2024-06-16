IIST Releases B.Tech 2024 Rank List: Counselling Schedule And Download Instructions

Freepik

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has published the much-awaited rank list for its B.Tech admissions 2024, alongside the detailed counselling schedule. The rank list, crucial for admission into various B.Tech programs at IIST, is now available for download on the official website, admission.iist.ac.in.

The rankings are based on candidates' aggregate scores from the JEE Advanced examinations. The counselling process will span across 10 rounds, with seat allotments based on the candidates' ranks.

Important Dates:

First Seat Allocation: The initial seat allocation results will be release on June 17, 2024, at 3 pm.

Seat Acceptance Deadline: Candidates must confirm their acceptance by June 19, 2024.

Second Round Results: The results for the second round of seat allotments will be announced on June 19, 2024, with a deadline for seat booking by June 21, 2024.

How to Download IIST B.Tech 2024 Rank List:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admission.iist.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the section titled "IIST Admission Rank List."

Step 3: Click on "IIST Rank List."

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (if required).

Step 5: The rank list will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the rank list for future reference.

Prospective students are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the counselling process and seat allotments.