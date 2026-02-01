Union Budget 2026: From Content Labs And University Townships To Girls' Hostel; Major Budget Highlights For Education Sector

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, 2026, outlining the government's priorities for education. The education sector has been given a total of Rs 83562.26 crore for schools and Rs 55727.22 crore for the higher education department this year.
The government's intention to regard education as a strategic pillar of national growth rather than as a single line item is indicated by the announcements, which cover infrastructure, access, innovation, and health sciences. A bold call for justice and excellence in equal measure lies at the core of the ideas.
Here are the key educational initiatives announced during the Budget presentation:
Content creation lab in schools & college:
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai will receive financing for establishing content creaton labs in 500 colleges and 15,000 schools across the country.
Girls' hostel in every district:
With a focus on higher education STEM institutions, at least one girls' hostel will be built in every district nationwide.
5 University Townships:
Several universities, colleges, residential complexes, and research facilities will be housed in five new university townships that will be built close to important industrial and logistics routes.
3 New All India Institutes of Ayurveda:
To increase traditional medicine instruction and research throughout India, three new AIIAs are being suggested.
New National Institute of Design:
To support design education and the creative sectors, a specialised design institute will be established in the eastern area.
4 Telescope Facilities: To advance space sciences, four astronomy and astrophysics telescope infrastructure locations will be established or renovated.
Three New Pharmaceutical Research Institutes:
Seven current national institutes of pharmaceutical education and research will be upgraded, and three new ones will be created.
Allied Health Training Push:
Over the course of five years, ten new allied health specialities, such as optometry, anaesthesia, and behavioural health, would be launched with the goal of training one lakh professionals.