 Union Budget 2026: From Content Labs And University Townships To Girls' Hostel; Major Budget Highlights For Education Sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2026 with a strong push for education, allocating Rs 83,562.26 crore for schools and Rs 55,727.22 crore for higher education, alongside initiatives spanning content labs, girls’ hostels, new institutes and health sciences.

SimpleUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Credit: ChatGPT AI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, 2026, outlining the government's priorities for education. The education sector has been given a total of Rs 83562.26 crore for schools and Rs 55727.22 crore for the higher education department this year.

The government's intention to regard education as a strategic pillar of national growth rather than as a single line item is indicated by the announcements, which cover infrastructure, access, innovation, and health sciences. A bold call for justice and excellence in equal measure lies at the core of the ideas.

Here are the key educational initiatives announced during the Budget presentation:

Content creation lab in schools & college:

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai will receive financing for establishing content creaton labs in 500 colleges and 15,000 schools across the country.

Girls' hostel in every district:

With a focus on higher education STEM institutions, at least one girls' hostel will be built in every district nationwide.

5 University Townships:

Several universities, colleges, residential complexes, and research facilities will be housed in five new university townships that will be built close to important industrial and logistics routes.

3 New All India Institutes of Ayurveda:

To increase traditional medicine instruction and research throughout India, three new AIIAs are being suggested.

New National Institute of Design:

To support design education and the creative sectors, a specialised design institute will be established in the eastern area.

4 Telescope Facilities: To advance space sciences, four astronomy and astrophysics telescope infrastructure locations will be established or renovated.

Three New Pharmaceutical Research Institutes:

Seven current national institutes of pharmaceutical education and research will be upgraded, and three new ones will be created.

Allied Health Training Push:

Over the course of five years, ten new allied health specialities, such as optometry, anaesthesia, and behavioural health, would be launched with the goal of training one lakh professionals.

