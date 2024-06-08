 SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here

SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here

The official notice stated, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)'s schedule will remain the same, i.e., June 27 to 29, 2024."

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here | Freepik Image

The Phase 12 and Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024 exam dates have been changed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC CHSL 2024 exam will take place from July 1 to July 11 and phase 12 will take place on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26 according to the official announcement.

The official notice stated, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)'s schedule will remain the same, i.e., June 27 to 29, 2024."

The original dates for the SSC Phase 12 exam and the SSC CHSL 2024 exam were July 1–12 and May 6–8, respectively. The SSC CHSL 2024 registration period ended on May 7, and form corrections were accepted from May 10 to May 11, 2024.

Age Limit

Read Also
IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment Drive Begins From Today, Apply NOW!
article-image

The SSC CHSL 2024 age requirements state that candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 on the deadline date. Candidates falling under the reserved category are exempt from the upper age limit, which is 27 years old for general category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Applications were accepted for the positions of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade "A" in the Ministries of Culture, Food & Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs. Candidates must have passed Class 12 Science with Mathematics as a required subject.

A recognised board or university's Class 12 diploma was required for all LDC/JSA positions as well as DEO/DEO Grade 'A' in other departments or ministries.

Admit Card

The SSC CHSL and Phase 12 admit cards will soon be available on the commission's official website.

This time, the SSC CHSL exam will be used to fill about 3,712 positions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here

SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here

Students Protest NEET UG 2024 Results Amid Paper Leak Controversy; Call For Re-Exam

Students Protest NEET UG 2024 Results Amid Paper Leak Controversy; Call For Re-Exam

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2024 Tentative Datesheet Released; Check Eligibility Criteria

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2024 Tentative Datesheet Released; Check Eligibility Criteria

Controversy Surrounds NEET UG 2024 Results, Demand For Re-Exam

Controversy Surrounds NEET UG 2024 Results, Demand For Re-Exam

Mumbai: Classroom And Cricket: How Do School Students Strike A Balance?

Mumbai: Classroom And Cricket: How Do School Students Strike A Balance?