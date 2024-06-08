SSC CHSL Exam Dates Revised; Check New Time Table Here | Freepik Image

The Phase 12 and Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024 exam dates have been changed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC CHSL 2024 exam will take place from July 1 to July 11 and phase 12 will take place on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26 according to the official announcement.

The official notice stated, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)'s schedule will remain the same, i.e., June 27 to 29, 2024."

The original dates for the SSC Phase 12 exam and the SSC CHSL 2024 exam were July 1–12 and May 6–8, respectively. The SSC CHSL 2024 registration period ended on May 7, and form corrections were accepted from May 10 to May 11, 2024.

Age Limit

The SSC CHSL 2024 age requirements state that candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 on the deadline date. Candidates falling under the reserved category are exempt from the upper age limit, which is 27 years old for general category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria



Applications were accepted for the positions of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade "A" in the Ministries of Culture, Food & Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs. Candidates must have passed Class 12 Science with Mathematics as a required subject.

A recognised board or university's Class 12 diploma was required for all LDC/JSA positions as well as DEO/DEO Grade 'A' in other departments or ministries.

Admit Card



The SSC CHSL and Phase 12 admit cards will soon be available on the commission's official website.

This time, the SSC CHSL exam will be used to fill about 3,712 positions.