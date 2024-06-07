IBPS RRB Clerk PO Recruitment Drive Begins From Today, Apply NOW! | website

The 2024 IBPS RRB Clerk Notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can apply for IBPS RRB Clerk and Officer positions by visiting ibps.in, the organization's official website. 9923 Group "A" Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) and Group "B" Office Assistants (Multipurpose) positions will be filled through this recruiting campaign.

Regional Rural Banks (RRB) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill vacancies for Group A Officers (Scale 1, 2, and 3) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose). It is expected that IBPS will make the announcement tomorrow, along with the exact number of jobs.

Application Fees

The application fees for Gen/ OBC/ EWS is Rs. 850/- whereas fees for SC/ ST/ PWD is Rs. 175/-.

Important Dates

The preliminary examination for the IBPS PO and Clerk positions will take place on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. On September 29, the PO mains test will take place. The clerk main exam is scheduled on October 6. September 29 is also the date of the Officer Grades 2 and 3 single mains test.

Opening date of application: June 7, 2024

Closing date of application: June 27, 2024

Application fee payment last date: June 27, 2024

Conduct of pre-exam training: July 22 to July 27, 2024

Selection Process

The primary examination comes after the preliminary examination in the selection process. With the help of NABARD and IBPS, as well as in conjunction with the relevant authority, the Nodal Regional Rural Banks will organise the interviews for the recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) using the same process. These interviews are provisionally set for November 2024.