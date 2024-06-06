Patna High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Translator And Proof Reader Positions

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: | Image credit: LiveLaw

The Patna High Court has announced a recruitment drive for the positions of Translator (Group-B Post) and Translator-cum-Proof Reader (Group-B Post).

Application Deadline:

Application submittion: June 30, 2024,

Last day online fee payment: July 2, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Translator (Group-B Post): 60

Translator-cum-Proof Reader (Group-B Post): 20

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree with proficiency in English. Knowledge of Hindi is also mandatory.

Additionally, candidates should possess a diploma or certificate in computer applications from a recognised institution, with a minimum duration of six months.

Preference will be given to candidates with a law degree and those proficient in Urdu, Maithili, or Santhali.

For detailed educational qualification criteria, refer to the official notification.

Selection Criteria:

Written Examination

Skill Test: A Computer Proficiency Test requiring a minimum speed of 20 words per minute in Hindi.

Interview

How to apply for the position:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Patna High Court, www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Select the "Patna High Court Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

Fill in the necessary details as required.

Submit the completed application form.

Upload the required documents as specified.

Print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Salary range:

Selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400, based on the pay scale for the respective Group-B positions.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official Patna High Court website.