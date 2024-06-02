Job Opportunity At Deloitte For Graduates, Postgraduates, & MBAs: Apply Now

Representative Image

Deloitte is seeking an experienced Associate Analyst- Learning Operations to join their dynamic team in Hyderabad. This role supports the US Talent Development Learning operations, specifically focusing on serving Offshore Clients with the planning and delivery of trainings. The position requires the candidate to act as both an Advisor and a Consultant to clients, ensuring high-quality service delivery.

Roles and Responsibilities:

- Support administrative tasks and activities, including managing systems and data entry.

- Communicate effectively with stakeholders and team lead.

- Ensure tasks are completed with accuracy and timeliness.

- Perform quality checks on tasks before submission to clients.

- Demonstrate ownership and accountability for processes and assigned tasks.

- Manage time effectively, prioritizing work to maximize productivity.

- Contribute to Firm/Team initiatives and collaborate towards common business goals.

Qualifications:

- Graduate, MBA, or Post-Graduate.

- 0 to 5 years of relevant experience in a Learning/Backend Operations environment.

Required Skills:

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

- Knowledge of email etiquette.

- Basic knowledge of Excel, including data sorting, removing duplicates, and filtering.

- Ability to work well in a team.

- Strong time management and task prioritization skills.

Preferred Skills:

- Basic knowledge of creating MS PowerPoint presentations.

- Experience with virtual platforms like Zoom, Saba Meeting/Centra, and MS Teams.

- Experience handling cases/tickets.

- Ability to interact well with internal clients and understand their requirements.

Disclaimer: The recruitment information provided above is for informational purposes only and has been sourced from the official website of the organization.