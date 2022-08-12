IISER Aptitude Test 2022: Results out at iiseradmission.in

IISER | IISER Pune

Today, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test 2022 results.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 result has been published online and can be accessed via the official website - iiseradmission.in. Applicants who took the IISER entrance exam can access their results by entering their login information, such as their email address and password.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 was held on July 3, 2022, at IISER Bhopal for 5 year BS-MS programmes and 4 year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences programmes. The IISER Aptitude Test is used to determine admission to campuses in seven different cities across the country.

Candidates can check their IISER Aptitude Test results by following the steps outlined below -

Visit the official IISER admissions website at iiseradmissions.in.

Select the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 result link.

Enter your IISER login information, such as your email address and password.

Examine the information provided in the IISER result 2022.

For future reference, download and print the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 result.

Soon after the results are announced, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research will release the IISER admission 2022 counselling and seat allotment schedule.

The IISER merit list and scorecard will also be available on the institute's official website. Aspirants are advised to keep their IISER scorecard and admit card safe until the admission process is completed.