IISc Bangalore to Release GATE 2024 Admit Card in January; Details Here

IISc Bangalore | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc)- Bangalore will release the GATE 2024 exam admit card in January 2024. According to the schedule, the GATE 2024 admit card will be available from January 3, 2024. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2024 exam in February 2024 can download the admit card from the official website.

To download the GATE 2024 admit card, students are required to visit the website and log in using the login ID and password.

The GATE 2024 admit card will include the details of candidates, exam details, exam centre details, and the instructions for students on the exam day.

The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students along with a valid email ID.

GATE 2024 admit card will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the GATE 2024 admit card will also be provided here as soon as the link is available on the official website.

Steps to download GATE 2024 Answer card:

Visit the official website of GATE 2024.

Click on the GATE 2024 admit card link.

Login using the user id and password.

The GATE 2024 admit card will be displayed.

Download the admit card for further reference.

Details Given on GATE 2024 Admit Card

The GATE 2024 admit card will include the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Exam schedule

Shift timing

Subjects appearing

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates