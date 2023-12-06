GATE 2024 Exam Schedule Out At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 exam schedule out | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has officially unveiled the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2024. The eagerly awaited exams are scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 11, 2024.

Two Shifts and Multi-Session Papers

The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Notably, papers for Civil Engineering (CE) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) are designated as multi-session papers, as mentioned by the institute.

Admit Card Download and Verification

The link to download the GATE 2024 admit card will be active starting from January 3, 2024.

Candidates are reminded that carrying the GATE 2024 admit card to the examination center is mandatory for verification purposes.

Detailed Exam Schedule:

February 3

Forenoon: Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering Production and Industrial Engineering.

Afternoon: Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics.

February 4

Forenoon: Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Afternoon: Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering.

February 10

Forenoon: Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science.

Afternoon: Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences.

February 11

Forenoon: Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Afternoon: Electrical Engineering.

Conducting Institutes:

GATE 2024 is a joint effort by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs, namely IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, acting on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB).