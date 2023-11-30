GATE 2024: IISc Tells Candidates To Correct Errors In Sign, Photograph; Details Here

IISC | Official Website

Applicants for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) are urged by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore to correct any errors in their applications.

Candidates can use the official websites, gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in, to make the necessary changes to their GATE 2024 application forms.

The institute recommended that candidates whose applications are flagged as defective log in to GOAPS right away and fix the issues so that their application can move on to the next phase.

The institute said that such candidates may not receive admit cards if the faults are not fixed, the institute stated.

The schedule states that on January 3, the GATE admission card 2024 download link would go live. Examinations are scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

Signature Specifications

Upload an image of your signature in JPEG/JPG format.

The signature must be in black or dark blue colour ink only.

The file size must between 3 kB and 1 MB.

The maximum pixel resolution is 580 × 180 pixels and the minimum resolution is 250 × 80 pixels.

If the candidate’s signature does not match with the signature at the time of the examination, the applicant could be disqualified.

Photograph specifications

Upload a good quality, colour photograph of passport size (3.5 cm width × 4.5 cm height)

The background of the photograph must be white and not contain any other objects or persons.

The photograph must show the frontal face view looking directly into the camera and must show the forehead, eyes, nose, and chin.

Photograph can be in JPEG/JPG format.

The file size must be minimum of 5 kB and a maximum of 1 MB.

Photographs not adhering to the specified criteria could lead to rejection of your GATE application, and the application fee will not be refunded.

Head coverings are not permitted except for religious reasons, but the facial features from bottom of chin to the top of forehead and both edges of the face must be clearly shown.