GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore Activates Mock Tests Link At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

In preparation for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has recently activated branch-wise mock test links for candidates. The mock tests, accessible through gate2024.iisc.ac.in, offer a valuable opportunity for aspiring engineers to assess their performance, identify areas for improvement, and familiarize themselves with the exam pattern.

Important Dates for GATE 2024:

Mock Test Activation: The branch-wise GATE 2024 mock test links have been activated today, providing candidates ample time to practice before the actual exam.

Exam Dates: GATE 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 at various centers.

Admit Card Release: Candidates can download their GATE 2024 admit cards starting from January 3, 2024.

Answer Key Publication: The institute will release the GATE 2024 answer key on February 21.

Result Declaration: GATE 2024 results are expected to be declared on March 16, 2024.

How to Access GATE 2024 Mock Test:

Visit the official GATE 2024 mock test website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the "GATE 2024 mock test" link.

Select your branch to customize the test according to your specialization.

Sign in using the credentials generated during the registration process (user ID and password).

Read the provided instructions carefully, then click on the "Next" button.

Choose your preferred exam language and check the box.

After familiarizing yourself with the instructions, click on the "I am ready to begin" button to start the exam.

Attempt the questions within the stipulated time and submit your answers.

Your GATE 2024 mock test score will be displayed at the conclusion of the test.

It's essential to note that only registered candidates can access the mock test. The mock test questions align with the GATE syllabus and exam pattern, offering a comprehensive preparation experience for aspiring candidates.