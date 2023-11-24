GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

IISc Closes GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application correction window closes today, November 24. Candidates who want to make changes in their GATE 2024 application form can edit their details through the official website of GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates need to log in using their login credentials; User ID and password to edit the GATE application form 2024.

Application Fee to make changes in GATE 2024 application:

Candidates need pay the fees of Rs 500 to make changes in the application form.

For change in gender from female to any other, their category to any other, Person with disabilities (PwD) or Dyslexic category to Non-PwD or Dyslexic category, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,400.

GATE 2024 exam:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc)- Bangalore will issue the GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024 and the exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

The exam will be held for a total of 30 papers for candidates seeking admission to MTech courses offered at IITs. The paper will have questions from the general aptitude section and core discipline.

According to the schedule, GATE 2024 answer key will be out on February 21 and result will be announced on March 16, 2024.

Exam pattern

GATE 2024 will be conducted as a three-hour Computer Based Test (CBT). It will provide a total of 30 exam papers, including full papers and sectional papers. Candidates can choose to take one or two exam papers from the available two-paper combinations.

Steps to make changes in GATE 2024 Application Form:

Visit to the IISC GATE official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Then go to GATE 2024 link and click on it.

After logging in, your application form will be shown on the account.

Submit any necessary modifications to the application form and pay the processing fees.

Once finished, click the submit button. Download the confirmation page and print a physical copy for future records.