GATE 2024 To Close Second Paper Modification Window Today

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is set to close the window for adding or changing the second paper without incurring any late fees today, November 17.

Applicants have the option to modify their current selection or add a new second paper. Candidates can use this feature by visiting goaps.iisc.ac.in, the official website.

Test papers for GATE 2024

There will be thirty test papers in total for GATE 2024, which will include both full and sectional papers. Candidates may choose to take one or both of the permitted two-paper combinations of tests.

Note that if a candidate chooses to take two test papers, they must select one primary choice and one additional test paper from the permitted combinations. To add or modify a second paper, candidates must log into GOAPS and pay the standard application fee.

Updated timeline

As per the updated timeline, candidates have from November 18 to November 24, 2023, to make changes to their GATE application. Through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, candidates can amend the information in the GATE application form 2024 that they have submitted.

The GATE 2024 exam, which is required for admission to engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities, will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. On January 3, 2024, the GATE 2024 admit cards will be made available. Applicants who wish to download the GATE 2024 admit cards must use their login credentials.

The candidates' GATE scores will be valid for three years following the date of the results announcement.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a highly esteemed national examination that evaluates applicants' thorough comprehension of a range of undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities subjects.

Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is in charge of organizing GATE 2024.

