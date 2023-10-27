Bill Gates: A Journey From Tech Pioneer To Global Philanthropist - 10 Interesting Facts About The Microsoft Co-founder

Bill Gates: A Journey From Tech Pioneer To Global Philanthropist |

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft (MSFT) and a prominent figure in the tech industry, is turning 67 on Saturday. Once the world's wealthiest person, Gates has transitioned from shaping the digital landscape to making a profound impact through his philanthropic endeavors.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Bill Gates:

1. Tech Titan Turned Philanthropist

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is not just a software genius but also a renowned philanthropist. He transitioned from the world of technology to dedicate his life and wealth to various charitable causes.

2. Early Start

Gates' passion for computer programming started at an early age. He wrote his first computer program at the age of 13, a tic-tac-toe game, which was a precursor to his illustrious career.

3. Harvard Dropout

Gates famously dropped out of Harvard University to pursue his dream of building a software empire. His departure from college turned out to be a pivotal moment in the history of technology.

4. The Microsoft Empire

In 1975, Gates co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen. The company's groundbreaking software, MS-DOS and Windows, became the foundation for modern computing and made Gates one of the richest men in the world.

5. World's Richest Man

For several years, Bill Gates held the title of the world's richest person, amassing immense wealth through his stake in Microsoft and savvy investments. Although he's been surpassed by others at times, his influence remains undeniable.

6. Philanthropic Pledge

Gates and his then-wife Melinda established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, which has since donated billions of dollars to support global health, education, and poverty alleviation, transforming lives around the world.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | Photo: Representative Image

7. Eradication of Polio

Gates is known for his commitment to eradicating polio. Through his foundation's efforts, he has played a significant role in reducing the number of polio cases globally, moving us closer to a polio-free world.

8. Book Author

Gates is also an avid reader and book enthusiast. He often shares his favorite book recommendations on his blog and has written several books himself, including "The Road Ahead" and "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."

9. Foresight on the Internet

In the early '90s, Gates predicted the importance of the internet and pushed for Microsoft to embrace it. This foresight led to the development of Internet Explorer and Windows' integration with the World Wide Web.

10. Commitment to Climate Change

In recent years, Bill Gates has been an outspoken advocate for addressing climate change. He has invested in clean energy technologies and co-authored a book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," to raise awareness about the critical issue.

Bill Gates' journey from tech pioneer to global humanitarian and advocate for change is a testament to his influence and vision that extends far beyond the world of software.

