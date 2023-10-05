From Bill Gates To Jeff Bezos; 7 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates shocked the world with a divorce announcement in 2021 after being married for 27 years. Bill had to pay a whopping 73 billion USD (Rs 6 lakh crore) to Melinda in a divorce settlement
Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum's divorce to Princes Haya Bint Al-Hussain is known to be the largest divorce settlement in UK till date. The Dubai ruler paid 550 million Pounds (approximately Rs 5529.21 crore) to his ex-wife
One of the most popular couples Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their split after being married for 8 years. During the divorce settlement the court gave a decision that Kanye must pay a whopping $200,000 per month in child support
Named the richest man in 2018, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos paid 38 billion USD to ex-wife MacKenzie Scot during their divorce in 2019
Amber Heard and Jonny Depp had the most ugliest public divorce. The couple divorced in 2016, in which Amber received 7 million USD and 50,000 USD per month in spousal support. The pair's divorce led to verdict, where the couple settled in December 2022. Where Amber paid a sum of 1 million USD to Johnny in June 2023
Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and his wife Elena split in 2008 after being married for 26 years. The final payout stands more than 600 million USD
US Golfer Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren ended their six year relationship in 2010, where Woods had to pay 100 million USD for child care and home
