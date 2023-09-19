Heritage Havens: 7 Countries With The Most Number Of UNESCO Heritage Sites

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Italy: The land of Pizza and Pasta is on number spot on the list with 58 sites. The country known for its rich cultural and historical heritage has UNESCO sites that includes the historic centers of cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice, as well as archaeological sites like Pompeii, Herculaneum, Naples and the Tower of Pisa
China: The next country on the list is China with 56 sites. The cuntry boasts a wide range of UNESCO sites, that like the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Terracotta Army, and natural wonders like the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park and Jiuzhaigou Valley
Germany:The next on this list is Germany with 51 sites. The country has UNESCO sites that include historic towns like Bamberg and Regensburg, cathedrals like Cologne Cathedral, and natural wonders such as the Wadden Sea and the Messel Pit Fossil Site
France: The fashion capital of the world and the place for all art lovers comes fourth on the list with 49 sites. The country has sites like the Palace of Versailles, Mont-Saint-Michel, and the historic centers of cities like Paris and Lyon on UNESCO list. It also has natural sites like the Gulf of Porto and the Prehistoric Sites and Decorated Grottoes of the Vézère Valley that is part of the heritage list
India: The land of the Taj Mahal, Ajanta Ellora and the Konark Sun temples is on the list with 42 sites. India's UNESCO sites also include Jaipur City, Qutub Minar, and cultural wonders like the Khajuraho Group of Monuments and natural sites like the Western Ghats and Sundarbans mangrove forest
Mexico: The land of Tacos is on the list with 38 sites. Mexico's UNESCO sites includes ancient civilizations like Chichen Itza and Palenque, historic centers of cities like Mexico City and Oaxaca, and natural areas such as the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve
United Kingdom: WIth 32 sites, the coutry popular for its obsession with the Royals is 7th in the UNESCO list. The heritaes sites feature a diverse range of sites including Stonehenge, the Tower of London, historic cities like Bath and Edinburgh, and natural sites like Giant's Causeway and the Dorset and East Devon Coast
