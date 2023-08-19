5 Oldest And Biggest Trees In India With Their Interesting Significance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
The great banyan tree: Next time when you are visiting Kolkata, don't forget to visit Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose botanic gardens in Howra to pay a visit to the great banyan tree. With 480 metres height, the tree is more than 250 years old. The tree has certainly seen a lot of history
Dodda Aalada Mara: It is located 28 kms from Bengaluru in Jethohalli on the way back from Mysore. The buses have a stop right next to this tree for visitors to wander around the compound where the tree is spread over 3 acres
Thimmamma Marrimanu: One of the tallest trees Thimmamma Marrimanu is in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. This tree holds Guinness World record for being the world's biggest Banyan tree. It is said that the tree has grown over the funeral pyre of a woman named Thimmamma who committed sati after the death of her husband in 1400. The tree is spread across 4.7 acres
Pillalamarri Waling Trail: With an age of more than 800 years, the tree is spread across 4 acres. It holds a lot of history and since November 2018, the tree is under maintenance for some of its diseased branches
Kabirvad: Located on a small river island near Bharuch in Gujarat, the tree is said to have association with saint Kabir. It is believed that Kabir dwelled here and have a temple built on his name under the tree. Spread over 4.3 acres, the tree has mention in records of Alexander's expeditions
