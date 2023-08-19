5 Oldest And Biggest Trees In India With Their Interesting Significance

Thimmamma Marrimanu: One of the tallest trees Thimmamma Marrimanu is in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. This tree holds Guinness World record for being the world's biggest Banyan tree. It is said that the tree has grown over the funeral pyre of a woman named Thimmamma who committed sati after the death of her husband in 1400. The tree is spread across 4.7 acres