Hamas Members Staying In Qatar's Four Seasons Hotel Co-owned By Bill Gates- Reports

Reports of Hamas Politburo Chairman, Ismail Haniyeh is staying at the Four Seasons Luxury Resort in Qatar have surfaced. He has been accused by a member of Israel’s Foreign Ministry of “lounging” there while overseeing the barbaric attack on October 7 against civilians in Israel. He reportedly ordered Palestinians to be blocked from leaving the Gaza Strip before an anticipated ground invasion by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

United States Representative Mike Waltz on Tuesday, October 17 urged billionaire Bill Gates to step in and ban Hamas terrorists from using any Four Seasons Hotels, including one in Qatar.

It is to be noted that Microsoft's Co-founder and Former CEO has a controlling stake in the hotel chain through his investment firm.

A member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Waltz wrote to Gates to block jihadists from any Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts — and said he may be subject to “counterterrorism sanctions” if he refuses to comply.

Previously, Hamas’ political wing has hosted events at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, including a 2016 reception with then-Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and a 2015 press conference by senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, according to reports.

Upon contacting the hotel, they refused to verify the claim and told us “that Haniyeh is not staying us”. We also asked if he was there for a few days before the attack and the length of his stay at the hotel, however, they did not respond to the query.

Bil Gates’s Cascade Investment, LLC has a majority stake in the Four Seasons as he purchased the firm in 2021 with 23.75 % of the hotel company owned by billionaire Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud from Saudi Arabian

Political commentator and journalist Tom Gross said “Some of the most senior Hamas leaders are right now staying at luxury five-star hotels in Qatar. While both Israelis and Palestinians continue to suffer because of Hamas actions, they are living it up. It is a disgrace.”

