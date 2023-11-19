GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Open Until November 24: Here's How To Make Changes

GATE 2024 Correction Window open | Representational pic

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has announced the opening of the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. The correction window became active on November 18, providing a crucial opportunity for registered candidates to make necessary changes to their applications. The process can be completed on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, and will remain open until November 24, 2023.

Key Dates:

Application Correction Window: November 18 to November 24, 2023

Processing Fee: Rs. 500 for general changes; Rs. 1400 for specific changes (gender, category)

How to Make Changes in GATE 2024 Application Form:

Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2024 link on the homepage.

Log in to your account, and the application form will be displayed.

Make the necessary changes and proceed to pay the processing fees.

Submit the application form.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Admit cards will be available for download starting January 3, 2024. Candidate responses will be accessible from February 16, with the answer key released on February 21, 2024. The deadline for raising objections is February 25, 2023. GATE 2024 results are expected to be announced on March 16, 2024.

Candidates have the flexibility to choose one or two papers from a set of combinations comprising 30 papers listed on the GATE website. The responsibility of selecting the paper lies solely with the candidate. For further details, interested individuals can refer to the official website.