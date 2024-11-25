 IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

Students from Maharashtra and Odisha will engage in cultural exchange, exploring each other's traditions, cuisine, and heritage.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is situated in Powai, Mumbai. | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is set to host the 5th phase of the Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange program, from November 26 to December 6, 2024. The initiative, part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign, aims to foster national integration by promoting a deeper understanding of India’s diverse cultures.

During this phase, IIM Mumbai and IIT Bhubaneswar will represent their respective states, Maharashtra and Odisha. Students from these states will participate in various cultural activities, providing an opportunity for a meaningful exchange of ideas and talents.

A delegation from Odisha will visit Mumbai, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and cuisine of Maharashtra.

The week-long program will feature cultural interactions, learning sessions, and visits to landmark monuments across Mumbai. Participants will also have the chance to enjoy authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, gaining a deeper appreciation for the state's culinary traditions.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Player To Get Bid In IPL Auction, Fetches ₹1.10 Crore From Rajasthan Royals
Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Player To Get Bid In IPL Auction, Fetches ₹1.10 Crore From Rajasthan Royals
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks

The initiative is expected to foster mutual respect, promote cultural awareness, and strengthen the bonds between Maharashtra and Odisha, contributing to the broader goal of national unity under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission.

Read Also
IIM Mumbai: Manoj K. Tiwari Discusses Transformations Since NITIE's Rebranding, Highlighting Rising...
article-image

Speaking about the event Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to host the 5th phase of Yuva Sangam and to offer the students a platform to engage in cultural exchange. This initiative not only helps preserve and promote India’s diverse traditions but also brings students together in the spirit of unity and national integration. This event will leave a lasting impact on the students, offering them a unique opportunity to experience and appreciate the cultural richness of Maharashtra furthering the vision of a unified and diverse India.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HSNC University Hosts International Atomic Energy Agency’s 3rd Research Co-ordination...

Mumbai: HSNC University Hosts International Atomic Energy Agency’s 3rd Research Co-ordination...

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today