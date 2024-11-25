IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is situated in Powai, Mumbai. | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is set to host the 5th phase of the Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange program, from November 26 to December 6, 2024. The initiative, part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign, aims to foster national integration by promoting a deeper understanding of India’s diverse cultures.

During this phase, IIM Mumbai and IIT Bhubaneswar will represent their respective states, Maharashtra and Odisha. Students from these states will participate in various cultural activities, providing an opportunity for a meaningful exchange of ideas and talents.

A delegation from Odisha will visit Mumbai, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and cuisine of Maharashtra.

The week-long program will feature cultural interactions, learning sessions, and visits to landmark monuments across Mumbai. Participants will also have the chance to enjoy authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, gaining a deeper appreciation for the state's culinary traditions.

The initiative is expected to foster mutual respect, promote cultural awareness, and strengthen the bonds between Maharashtra and Odisha, contributing to the broader goal of national unity under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission.

Speaking about the event Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to host the 5th phase of Yuva Sangam and to offer the students a platform to engage in cultural exchange. This initiative not only helps preserve and promote India’s diverse traditions but also brings students together in the spirit of unity and national integration. This event will leave a lasting impact on the students, offering them a unique opportunity to experience and appreciate the cultural richness of Maharashtra furthering the vision of a unified and diverse India.”