IIM Lucknow Seeks Online Applications For Working Professionals In MBA

Working professionals like working executives and entrepreneurs have a great opportunity to earn MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Lucknow. The premiere institute is offering a 2 year Postgraduate (PG) Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE) will be conducted at the IIM-Lucknow’s Noida campus.

Exam Date

The entrance exam is scheduled for December 17 at Noida Campus of the IIM Lucknow.

Those interested candidates can apply for the PG management programme through the official website of IIM- Lucknow at iiml.ac.in.

Chairperson of admissions at the Noida campus of the Institute, S Venkataramanaiah said that this program offers highly rewarding career growth without requiring participants to leave their current jobs. "It exposes them to global business trends through a two-week international immersion module with prestigious business schools in Europe", added he.

Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE), formerly known as Working Managers' Programme (WMP) is a uniquely designed program for working executives, entrepreneurs and professionals, who desire to enhance their managerial knowledge and skills through formal management education while continuing to work full time in their ongoing professions/businesses.

The comprises seven visits spread over a three-month period, offering a variety of electives alongside general modules such as Management Information Systems and Designing Work Organisation.

Those shortlisted in the written test will have to participate in a personal interview.

Eligibility criteria for IIM Lucknow MBA Admission:

Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

Three years of full-time work experience.

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Common Admission Test (CAT), or a Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) score.

